SVB Leerink Hires Stephanie Davis Demko to Lead Healthcare Technology and Distribution Equity Research

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank, specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today the addition of Stephanie Davis Demko to the firm's Equity Research team. Ms. Demko joins the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Healthcare Technology and Distribution. In this role, Ms. Demko will be leading the firm's digital health research efforts and will be located in the firm's New York office.

Ms. Demko joins SVB Leerink from Citibank where she led coverage for the Healthcare IT sector, including the electronic health record companies, payer-facing and provider-facing IT players. She has over a decade of experience covering the Healthcare IT and IT Services sectors. Prior to Citi, she was an Equity Research Analyst at J.P. Morgan and, earlier in her career, was an Investment Banking Analyst at Sonenshine Partners. In 2019, Ms. Demko was recognized as a Runner-Up for Health Care Technology and Distribution on Institutional Investor's All America Research Team and was included in Business Insider's "Rising Stars of Equity Research" in 2017.

Jim Kelly, Head of Equity Research at SVB Leerink stated, "We welcome Stephanie to SVB Leerink and are pleased to have her lead our Healthcare Technology and Distribution team. The rapidly evolving digital health sector is an exciting area of focus for the firm and reinforces our client offering and commitment to the healthcare industry. Stephanie's unique insights will help our clients navigate the digital health revolution."

"I am thrilled to join SVB Leerink and build out their Healthcare Technology and Distribution practice," stated Ms. Demko. "Digital health continues to be one of the largest vertical tech opportunities worldwide, and I look forward to positioning our clients at the forefront of these innovations."

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com.

SVB Leerink

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Weber Shandwick

Contact: Kaitlyn Rawlett

(212) 445-8082

SOURCE SVB Leerink

Related Links

https://www.svbleerink.com

