SVB Reinforces Commitment to Inclusion in the Innovation Economy; Hires Tosh Ernest as Head of Access to Innovation

SVB is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and accessible innovation economy. Its Access to Innovation program works to address the innovation sector's biggest diversity opportunities by unlocking greater access to capital, professional relationships and career opportunities for women, Black and Latinx individuals.

In the newly formed role, Ernest will help to expand SVB's Access to Innovation program and broaden opportunities across SVB's core businesses: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities.

"I'm encouraged by the greater attention given to issues of inequity in the innovation sector in recent years – but there is much more work to be done," said Greg Becker, president and CEO of SVB. "We're thrilled to have Tosh's DE&I expertise and executive leadership usher our Access to Innovation program into its next era, increasing the impact we're able to have."

Ernest joins SVB after more than 10 years with JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she founded the wealth division of Advancing Black Pathways, a global initiative focused on bridging the racial wealth gap. In this role, Ernest's team drove JPMorgan's multibillion dollar commitment to racial equity, serving as a strategic advisor to senior management and community leaders on issues of economic opportunity for underserved communities.

"SVB's commitment to improve diversity, equity and inclusion extends beyond its own walls to its entire sphere of influence. SVB's Access to Innovation team has done tremendous work to creatively leverage the company's vast network to create and amplify educational, employment and funding pathways," said Tosh Ernest, Head of Access to Innovation at SVB. "I'm excited to bring my experience and passion to SVB and the innovation economy to continue to grow and evolve this important work."

Prior to leading Advancing Black Pathways, Ernest led large-scale change management and transformation initiatives for JPMorgan in asset and wealth management, and investment banking. Before JPMorgan, she held roles at consulting firms Navigant, Capco and Accenture, specializing in post- merger and acquisition systems integration. Ernest graduated from the University of Reading in England with a bachelor's degree in accounting and management.

