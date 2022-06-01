SVB Securities Expands Institutional Equities Team with the Additions of Dana Herrman and Rishi Desai

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and technology, today announced the additions of Dana Herrman, Senior Managing Director, and Rishi Desai, Managing Director, within its Institutional Equities division. Herrman will focus on TMT trading and report to Mike Marco, Head of Trading. Desai will focus on Derivatives trading and report to Adam Futterman, Head of Derivatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rishi and Dana to SVB Securities as we continue to grow the depth and breadth of our team," said Robert Leerink, Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at SVB Securities. "Both have extensive experience in their respective sectors that will serve as a valuable asset to our team as we expand into Tech distribution."

In her role, Herrman will help build out SVB Securities' trading desk to further encompass technology. She brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the firm. Prior to SVB Securities, Herrman was a Managing Director within the Equity Trading division at AB Bernstein, where she was a sector trader for TMT.

"As SVB Securities continues to grow and round out its capabilities, I am excited to join the Institutional Equities team and support the build out of its technology trading capabilities," said Herman.

Desai joins SVB Securities from UBS, where he was an Executive Director within its Equity Derivatives Sales team.

"SVB Securities has a market-leading Derivatives team, and I look forward to working alongside this growing team to further strengthen its offering," said Desai.

SVB Securities' Institutional Equities team offers superior execution capability in equity-related products for institutional clients with a focus on healthcare and technology. The firm offers a seasoned sales and trading platform covering over 900 institutions and offers specialized derivative securities services, including trade structuring, macro hedging, trading color and quality execution.

About SVB Securities

SVB Securities is a leading investment bank dedicated to the innovation economy. The firm provides healthcare and technology companies and investors with differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions. SVB Securities is one of SVB's core businesses alongside Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Private. SVB Securities is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at svbsecurities.com . [SIVB-L]

SVB Securities

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for SVB Securities

Contact: Amalia Lytle

(646) 818-9271

SOURCE SVB Securities