SVB Securities Hires Sterling Auty to Growing Technology Equity Research Team

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Sterling Auty, CFA, as Senior Managing Director of the firm's Technology Equity Research team. He will cover software within the TMT research vertical, continuing to build out the team led by Michael Nathanson and Craig Moffett following last year's acquisition of technology equity research firm MoffettNathanson LLC.

"We are excited to continue to expand our Technology Equity Research team and further strengthen our research coverage in the TMT Software sector," said Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Director of Equity Research. "SVB Securities and our clients will benefit from Sterling's extensive knowledge and expertise of the software industry as he continues his long-established career in technology equity research with us."

Auty joins from J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently a Managing Director of Equity Research. During his 25 years there, he focused on the software industry. In 2021, he ranked first in Institutional Investors' Small and Mid-Cap Software Analysts category and was runner-up in the Large-Cap Software Analysts category.

"After spending two decades covering the software industry, I am energized to join SVB Securities to continue to build out its software capabilities," said Auty. "The firm is quickly becoming a leading force in the technology sector, and I am excited to partner with such an accomplished team."

SVB Securities has expanded its equity research to be a market-leading product in the technology and healthcare spaces to assist clients in achieving their strategic objectives. In December of 2021, SVB acquired MoffettNathanson, which has been known as the standard-bearer for technology equity research since its founding in 2013.

