SVB to Conduct Equity Audit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB, the financial partner of the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced it will audit its Access to Innovation platform, a family of programs first announced in 2019 focused on advancing women and Black and Latinx individuals to positions of influence in the innovation economy. This audit is intended to measure the impact of SVB's commitment to access-related initiatives so far and set a baseline by which the company can measure progress in the future. The analysis will be conducted by attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

"The innovation economy generates wealth, opportunities and rewarding careers for many, yet women and Black and Latinx individuals are significantly underrepresented and underfunded in this sector of the US economy. We want to use our influence to change that," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB. "A few years into our Access to Innovation programs, we are choosing to engage in an outside review to help us measure the impact of our efforts and make the most meaningful progress we can toward our goals."

"SVB has taken decisive steps to help diversify the innovation economy through a commitment to programs and dedicating staff and financial resources to these programs," said Kay Matthews, Board Chair of SVB. "We see this assessment as a positive step we can leverage to strengthen our efforts and help define the future of our programs."

To date, SVB has publicly reported progress updates on its internal and external DEI efforts in annual reports and has made its EEO-1 report available on svb.com under Living Our Values. In 2022, SVB also conducted a review led by a third-party to identify employee perceptions of SVB's internal DEI practices. Finding highlights are included in SVB's 2022 ESG report. By extending assessment and transparency practices to its Access to Innovation platform via an audit, SVB intends to bolster the company's efforts to measure and communicate its impact on increasing inclusion in the innovation economy.

Key findings and next steps resulting from the assessment will be published in SVB's 2023 ESG report, expected in Q3 2023.

Visit the company's website to learn more about SVB's DEI and Access to Innovation efforts at https://www.svb.com/about-us/living-our-values

