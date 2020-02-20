SVCC Transforms To "SiliCon" As Adam Savage Joins To Lead Creative Direction And Host The Annual Pop Culture Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming back with a new name, new date and new creative director at the helm! SiliCon with Adam Savage descends upon San Jose October 16-18, 2020, where the worlds of entertainment, making, comics, science and technology will intersect like never before. Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder and the founder of the original Silicon Valley Comic Con, passes the torch to Adam Savage, longtime friend and guest. The team behind the annual event today announces it is rebranding and expanding its content to more deeply involve the fans and evolve its show offerings.

"I've been lucky to come to this show every year since its inception. The event always pushes beyond the standard 'con' roster with way more science and tech than anyone else," said Adam Savage, famed former host of MythBusters and Savage Builds and founder of Tested.com. "I'm beyond ecstatic to play a deeper role in a creative capacity on the show's direction and look forward to celebrating everything we love about cons: the incredible stories, the theater and community and endless ingenuity of cosplay, and the delightful camaraderie around even the most niche franchises. As a maker, I'm chomping at the bit to take even a deeper dive into all aspects of making as it intersects with this amazing community. I want everyone to fly their freak flag!"

"The addition of Adam to our event is incredibly exciting," said co-founder of SiliCon Rick White. "The Woz and I are both so excited to have Adam join our team. He is one of the most creative people I have met, and we look forward to his leadership around creative direction for the show including playing a vital role in events, content and programming."

"Adam Savage is my favorite guest that we have ever had," said Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and founder of the original Silicon Valley Comic Con, "and it is fitting that he is joining the team."

By blending technology and entertainment into one event, SiliCon with Adam Savage is all about the power of imagination and inspiration. Each year thousands of attendees swarm downtown San Jose to hear from and interact with some of the world's most recognizable villains, heroes and comic book characters, dress up for fun or to compete in the annual Cosplay Contest or Geek Fashion Show, meet their favorite creators and connect with real-life NASA researchers and tech luminaries. Guest highlights have included the late Stan Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Momoa, William Shatner, John Milius, Michael J. Fox, Buzz Aldrin, Morena Baccarin, Sir Roger Penrose, Dr. Mae Jemison, Chris Hadfield, Will Wright, Krysten Ritter, Lou Ferrigno, Andy Weir, Art Adams, Joyce Chin, Trina Robbins, Bill Morrison, and the casts from fan-favorite franchises like Terminator, Star Trek, Back to the Future, Star Wars, ARCHER, Doctor Who, Firefly, Power Rangers, Sesame Street, among others.

This year's show will expand upon its entertainment, science, comics and tech programming and create new events such as maker workshops, futurecasting sessions, cosplay tips and tricks, innovative new tech hubs, increased Q&A time with celebrities and more. SiliCon will host new vendors showcasing new materials for the cosplay and maker communities. There will be something for the professional as well as the beginning maker, plus more activities fit for the entire family.

SiliCon with Adam Savage will take place at the San Jose Convention Center the weekend of October 16-18, 2020. To be the first to hear about the latest show news, follow SiliCon on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To purchase passes or to inquire about sponsorship, exhibiting or media partnerships in 2020, visit https://www.siliconsj.com .

