SVCO Investors Have Opportunity to Join Silvaco Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silvaco Group, Inc. ("Silvaco" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SVCO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Silvaco issued a press release on October 15, 2024, titled, "Silvaco Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Q3 and Updates Full Year 2024." According to the release, the Company updated its full year revenue guidance to $60 to $63 million, a reduction from its previous guidance of $63 to $66 million in revenue. The Company also lowered its year-over-year growth forecast. Based on this news, shares of Silvaco fell by 32.6% the next day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

