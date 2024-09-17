Sverica Capital Management Announces Growth Investment in FOUR Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic growth investment in FOUR Inc. ("FOUR" or the "Company").

Founded in 2006, FOUR is a boutique aggregator dedicated to helping technology companies do business with the public sector. FOUR supports enterprise software and complex solution manufacturers in bringing their offerings to Federal, State, Local, and Higher Education customers by providing marketing & demand generation support activities, contract vehicle access, strategic relationships with a cultivated network of value-added resale (VAR) partners, along with financing and deal lifecycle management.

"We have prided ourselves on establishing trusted partnerships and taking great care of our people, partners and customers, thereby creating a culture of excellence along with consistently delivering exceptional results for our customers," said Jeff Nolan, Co-Founder, President and CEO of FOUR. "As we evaluated potential financial partners, Sverica differentiated itself as a committed thought partner who not only understood and shared our vision for continued growth, but also appreciated the importance of preserving our firm's culture. We are eager to start collaborating with the Sverica team to take FOUR to new heights." Nolan and David Stewart, COO, will continue to lead the Company, while Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica, and Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, will join FOUR's Board as part of the transaction.

"The IT reselling and distribution channel has long been a key focus area for Sverica, and the solutions that FOUR provides are critical to technology companies building sales programs in the public sector," said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica. "FOUR is well positioned to capture the large market opportunity at hand within the public sector as the government continues to invest in modernization, security, intelligence, and automation. We are very excited to build upon the great foundation that Jeff and his team have created at FOUR to support their continued growth."

Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, added, "Technology companies are increasingly relying on channel partners to take their solutions to market, which is magnified in the Federal and SLED markets due to the added complexity of navigating the contracting process in the public sector. FOUR's ability to provide contract access and expertise, a growing network of public sector VAR partners, as well as creative financing solutions are critical to getting technology deals done for everyone involved."

Sverica's investment in FOUR represents its third platform investment in the IT reselling and distribution channel, which includes DeFY Security (active) and Optiv (realized), and its 2nd investment with a significant focus on the public sector end market along with ShadowDragon (active).

FOUR is a boutique aggregator committed to empowering its enterprise software and complex solution manufactures with access to a wide array of contracting vehicles and reselling partners, enabling them to meet the evolving technological needs and IT challenges of the public sector. FOUR has earned recognition as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. For more information, visit www.fourinc.com.

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has committed capital of $2 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors.

