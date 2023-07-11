Sverica Capital Management Announces Growth Investment in Zyston

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic growth investment in Zyston ("Zyston" or the "Company").

Founded in 2016, Zyston is a provider of comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that enable businesses to improve their security posture and program management maturity. The Company offers managed detection and response services through its 24 / 7 / 365 security operations center in Dallas, Texas, where Zyston monitors, investigates, and disrupts advanced threats in real time. Zyston's managed services offerings are bolstered by CyberCAST, an AI-driven automated security program maturity software solution which generates program scoring and converts takeaways into a business language easily understandable by executives and insurance providers.

"Since our inception, Zyston's mission has been to serve our clients as their trusted security partner and to help them achieve growth and maturation of their information security programs," said Craig Stamm, Founder and CEO of Zyston. "As we evaluated potential capital investors, Sverica differentiated itself as a committed partner who not only understood and shared our vision, but also appreciated the importance of preserving our firm's culture. We are eager to start collaborating with the Sverica team to take Zyston to new heights." Stamm will continue to lead the Company, while Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica, and Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, will join Zyston's Board as part of the transaction.

"Cybersecurity has long been a key focus area for Sverica, and the solutions that Zyston provides are more crucial than ever before as cyberattacks grow in both prevalence and sophistication," said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica. "Zyston is well positioned to capture the tremendous market opportunity at hand and has established strong marquee customer and partner relationships. We are very excited to build upon the great foundation that Craig and his team have created at Zyston to support their continued growth."

Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, added, "Organizations across all industries are looking to improve their cybersecurity posture. With the shortage of cyber talent and the level of expertise required to maintain an effective cybersecurity program, working with a specialized service provider like Zyston makes a ton of sense, and we believe Zyston is poised to be a winner in the managed security space. Craig and his team have fostered an outstanding customer-first culture."

Sverica's investment in Zyston represents its fourth platform investment in the cybersecurity space, including DeFY Security (active), ShadowDragon (active), and Optiv (realized).

About Zyston

Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, managed security services and AI-driven software to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, visit www.zyston.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has committed capital of $2 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors.

For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

