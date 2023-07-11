Sverica Capital Management Announces Growth Investment in Zyston

News provided by

Sverica Capital Management

11 Jul, 2023, 07:55 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic growth investment in Zyston ("Zyston" or the "Company").

Founded in 2016, Zyston is a provider of comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that enable businesses to improve their security posture and program management maturity. The Company offers managed detection and response services through its 24 / 7 / 365 security operations center in Dallas, Texas, where Zyston monitors, investigates, and disrupts advanced threats in real time. Zyston's managed services offerings are bolstered by CyberCAST, an AI-driven automated security program maturity software solution which generates program scoring and converts takeaways into a business language easily understandable by executives and insurance providers.

"Since our inception, Zyston's mission has been to serve our clients as their trusted security partner and to help them achieve growth and maturation of their information security programs," said Craig Stamm, Founder and CEO of Zyston. "As we evaluated potential capital investors, Sverica differentiated itself as a committed partner who not only understood and shared our vision, but also appreciated the importance of preserving our firm's culture. We are eager to start collaborating with the Sverica team to take Zyston to new heights." Stamm will continue to lead the Company, while Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica, and Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, will join Zyston's Board as part of the transaction.

"Cybersecurity has long been a key focus area for Sverica, and the solutions that Zyston provides are more crucial than ever before as cyberattacks grow in both prevalence and sophistication," said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica. "Zyston is well positioned to capture the tremendous market opportunity at hand and has established strong marquee customer and partner relationships. We are very excited to build upon the great foundation that Craig and his team have created at Zyston to support their continued growth."

Michael Dougherty, Principal at Sverica, added, "Organizations across all industries are looking to improve their cybersecurity posture. With the shortage of cyber talent and the level of expertise required to maintain an effective cybersecurity program, working with a specialized service provider like Zyston makes a ton of sense, and we believe Zyston is poised to be a winner in the managed security space. Craig and his team have fostered an outstanding customer-first culture."

Sverica's investment in Zyston represents its fourth platform investment in the cybersecurity space, including DeFY Security (active), ShadowDragon (active), and Optiv (realized).

About Zyston
Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, managed security services and AI-driven software to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, visit www.zyston.com.

About Sverica Capital Management
Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has committed capital of $2 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors.

For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

Media Inquiries:
Nathalie Allen
Sverica Capital Management
(415) 249-4906
[email protected]

SOURCE Sverica Capital Management

Also from this source

Sverica Capital Management Announces Strategic Growth Investment in First Stop Health

Sverica Capital Management Announces Investment in Hirebotics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.