SVG Europe and Blackbird Agree Cloud Video Production Partnership

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform Blackbird has been named as the Official Cloud Video Production Partner of SVG Europe.

The agreement, which runs for the duration of 2020, will see SVG Europe use Blackbird's cloud video editing platform to rapidly edit and package video clips of seminars, presentations and interviews from its events and publish them to social media channels.

The quick turnaround content, powered by Blackbird, will be made available on Twitter and Facebook during SVG Europe's four main sports broadcasting industry events.

The events that Blackbird will be used to create content for are the Football Summit 2020 (31 March, London), the Sports OTT Forum 2020 and Sports TV Awards 2020 (27 May, London), Sports Production Summit 2020 (10 September, Amsterdam) and FutureSPORT 2020 (TBC, London).

Discussing the tie-up, Blackbird Marketing Director Adrian Lambert said: "We're thrilled to be SVG Europe's Official Cloud Video Production Partner. SVG is at the heart of the sports video technology industry and we can't wait to start creating great content for their major 2020 events beginning with the SVG Europe Football Summit in Berlin next month."

Blackbird is the world's only video editing platform developed from the ground up specifically for the cloud. Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.

"Blackbird is a very fast and powerful cloud video editing platform," continued Lambert. "Simple to learn and use, it's the perfect solution for creating and publishing great video content to fans online very fast.

"We're proud to count sports content leaders such as IMG, Deltatre and Eleven Sports amongst our client base and we're excited at the prospect of showcasing Blackbird's unique benefits to plenty more sports organisations."

