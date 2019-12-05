SVH Launches its Blockchain-Powered Auditing API, Aletheia, on the Microsoft Azure Store

BRIGHTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyVital Health (SVH) is re-engineering healthcare for trust and value through decentralized technology so data actually moves. SVH is excited to announce a crucial tool for driving trust and value: Aletheia, a straightforward event-logging API that increases trust between data-sharing partners.

SVH's decentralized tools, such as Aletheia, are the product of industry-driven demands for transparency between healthcare organizations that need to share critical patient data in the growing value based care environment.

Aletheia allows developers to leverage blockchain characteristics to build trust within processes by storing application events on public blockchains. Using smart contracts, the API stores cryptographic hashes along with meta-data to provide an immutable history of application events, including the state of complete data objects. This enables an audit-able trail of data access and changes using public immutable blockchains such as Ethereum and SVH's Nexus.

"Aletheia is versatile. We're using it in our own platform to help providers with MIPS requirements," said Lucas Hendren, CTO of SVH. "The immutability aids with security and compliance in healthcare."

Developers can access the Aletheia API at: https://aletheia.developer.azure-api.net/

About Nexus:

Built by SVH, Nexus is the revolutionary HIPAA-compatible blockchain that provides a permissioned decentralized system for healthcare. Based on a fork of the Ethereum network, its governance protocol, on-chain voting, and secure node validation make it a healthcare-safe blockchain. Required for nearly every decentralized transaction in healthcare, its Key Pair System (KPS) expands on early MIT research and allows patients and enterprises alike to govern access to sensitive off-chain data. Use cases abound, and early implementations include opioid prescription tracking and data sharing within a decentralized compound pharmacy network.

About SimplyVital Health:

SimplyVital Health's vision is secure and easy access to healthcare data for everyone. They accomplish this by building trusted value based care networks with top performing providers dedicated to data movement. Leveraging decentralized tools, they facilitate secure data access across the care continuum. SVH believes that when data is accessible, care improves and costs decrease.

To learn more about SimplyVital Health, Aletheia, or Nexus check out www.simplyvitalhealth.com or Medium https://medium.com/simplyvital .

If you're interested in joining the team that is leading the industry in driving data access with decentralized technology, check out open roles at https://angel.co/simplyvital-health

