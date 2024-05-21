SVMIC Announces Change in Board of Directors Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVMIC, a leading medical malpractice mutual insurance company, announces a change in the leadership of its Board of Directors.

Matthew L. Perkins, MD of Smyrna, Tennessee became the Chair of the Board of Directors of State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company on May 14, 2024. Dr. Perkins, an internal medicine physician and pediatrician, has spent sixteen years on SVMIC's board, having previously served as the Treasurer and Vice Chair. Dr. Perkins said, "I am honored to lead the board of SVMIC. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and management to continue building on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Francis serving the physicians of the southeast." He replaces outgoing board chair, Hugh Francis III, MD of Memphis, Tennessee who has held the role since 2015 and will remain on the board as Chair Emeritus. Dr. Francis has served SVMIC in various leadership positions since 1994, including 27 years on the board.

Katrina M. Hood, MD of Lexington, Kentucky is the new Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of SVMIC. Dr. Hood is a pediatrician who has been on SVMIC's board since 2009 and previously held the position of Secretary; she has served on committees of the board since 2006.

Craig A. Myers, MD of Knoxville, Tennessee is the new Secretary of the Board of Directors of SVMIC. Dr. Myers is an obstetrician-gynecologist who has served on SVMIC's board since 2021 and has held positions on SVMIC committees since 2007.

Chad T. Couch, MD, MBA of Bristol, Tennessee continues as the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of SVMIC, a role he has held since 2022. Dr. Couch has been on SVMIC's board since 2008 and has served on its committees since 2006.

About the leadership transitions, John H. Mize, FCAS, MAAA, CEO of SVMIC, says, "We are thrilled to welcome the new leadership of our Board of Directors. Their impressive backgrounds, innovative approaches, and experience with SVMIC's leadership align perfectly with our vision and mission. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hugh Francis III for his unwavering commitment and leadership as Chair and are grateful that he will continue to serve SVMIC on the Board of Directors."

About SVMIC:

SVMIC was founded by physicians in 1976. Today, the company provides medical malpractice insurance to over 21,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Recognized as one of the leading malpractice carriers in the country, SVMIC provides strong legal defense, first-class service, and continues to be 100% owned and led by physicians. For more information, visit www.svmic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Judy Musgrove

Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Communications

SVMIC

[email protected]

615.594.7886

SOURCE State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company