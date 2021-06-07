SVN® | The Masiello Group Expands Reach, Further Strengthening its Commercial Real Estate Offering in Maine

BEDFORD, N.H., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN® | The Masiello Group is pleased to announce and welcome Erik Urbanek and The Urbanek Group to the team. The team, located in the Greater Portland, ME area will expand the companies reach in the Southern Maine market.

Before joining SVN® | The Masiello Group, Erik was the principal of his own commercial real estate brokerage, which was affiliated with SVN International for the past five years. Erik and his team have experience in all aspects of commercial real estate and have sold and leased properties throughout the state of Maine.

"We are pleased to have The Urbanek Group join the firm. Erik and his team bring expertise and decades' worth of experience in the Maine Commercial Real Estate Industry," said Managing Director, Chris Pascucci.

Urbanek also commented, "I am very excited to join the team at SVN The Masiello Group, especially at such a pivotal time in commercial real estate. The potential to grow this market is exciting."

Doug Erickson, our Maine Managing Director, added that "Erik and his team bring many years of knowledge, experience and a reputation of accomplishments in leasing and marketing of commercial properties to our team. The Urbanek Group has over twenty years of experience and knowledge of the Southern Maine commercial real estate market. The team will be servicing and covering Portland, South Portland and Southern Maine markets for anyone needing their expertise."

About SVN | The Masiello Group

SVN | The Masiello Group is an independently owned and operated SVN® office headquartered in Bedford, NH and operating throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The SVN® brand is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues, and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN's brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For details about any commercial needs, contact Erik Urbanek and his team at 833-746-6479 or visit www.svnmasiello.com.

SOURCE SVN The Masiello Group