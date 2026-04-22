SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty and SVN Urban Properties Announce Belle Terre Land Auction in Laplace, Louisiana

247± Acres of Residential and Commercial Land to be Offered in Four Parcels via Online Bidding May 14–20

LAPLACE, La., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty and SVN Urban Properties are pleased to announce the upcoming Belle Terre Land Auction, an online real estate auction featuring 247± acres of residential and commercial land in Laplace, Louisiana. Bidding will take place May 14 through May 20 at www.svngilmoreauction.com/auctions.

This auction presents a significant opportunity for developers, investors, and commercial users to acquire well-located land with Interstate 10 frontage, golf course frontage, existing utility access, and a range of residential and commercial zoning. The property will be offered in four parcels, ranging from 1.9 to 234 acres, with selected parcels selling to the highest bidder at or above the very low starting bids.

The featured offering includes Belle Terre "Parcels C and D", which will be sold together as a 234.1847±-acre contiguous tract. Located adjacent to I-10 and with golf-course frontage, the property includes a mix of undeveloped residential and commercial land, with subdivision approvals in portions and strong potential for phased development. The tract is positioned to support both residential growth and commercial expansion in one of the region's most strategically located corridors. Belle Terre is located about 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans.

Additional offerings include Belle Terre One, Parcel A, a 1.9095±-acre commercial site at Cannes Drive; Belle Terre One, Parcel B, a 2.2821±-acre residential site at Calais Drive, both selling to the highest bidders at or above the starting bid of $25,000 each or about 30 cents per square foot; and a combined 8.8628±-acre commercial land offering, Belle Terre Two, Phase 2, Parcel A-1 & St. Andrews Blvd. Extension Subdivision, Parcel X & Y, along Fairway Drive with good frontage and development potential. These sites benefit from proximity to established neighborhoods, office developments, retail centers, and Belle Terre Country Club.

SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Managing Director, David E. Gilmore, CCIM, CAI, AARE states, "This is an incredible opportunity to purchase development land within 30 minutes of New Orleans with starting bids as low as 30 cents per square foot."

Laplace, the largest community in St. John the Baptist Parish, is located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and benefits from access to major transportation, logistics, and employment hubs. The area also stands to gain from continued infrastructure investment, including the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, further strengthening long-term development appeal.

For additional information, contact Dave Gilmore at (504) 468-6800 or Sam Hurley at (504) 408-2285. Visit www.svngilmoreauction.com/auctions for auction details, property information, and bidding terms.

SOURCE SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co.