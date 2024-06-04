SVN Gilmore Auction/SVN Auction Services to Auction New Orleans French Quarter Property

509 Iberville heads to online auction June 20-27 with starting bid of $500,000

NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Gilmore Auction/SVN Auction Services announces the online auction of 509 Iberville Street in the historic New Orleans French Quarter. The property is a three-story, 5295+/- square foot mixed-use building located one block off Canal Street and two blocks from Bourbon Street. The building includes 880 SF of commercial space on the ground floor, a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment, a studio apartment on the second floor, and a three-bedroom, two-bath apartment and loft on the third floor.

Participating in the auction is as easy as a few clicks. The bidding is scheduled to open on Thursday, June 20th, and close on Thursday, June 27th. It will take place online at www.SVNGilmoreAuction.com providing a convenient and accessible way to join the auction from anywhere in the world.

"This is one of the best opportunities I have seen recently to purchase French Quarter real estate at online auction," said David E. Gilmore, Managing Director of SVN Gilmore Auction.

Other properties up for auction in June include a commercial property at 3668 Clematis Street, New Orleans, a convenience store with an NNN lease at 2564 N. Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge, and six residential properties in Metairie, Kenner, Harahan, Jefferson, Westwego, and Marrero.

For more information on these properties or to register to bid, visit www.SVNGilmoreAuction.com.

Contact: David E. Gilmore, CCIM, CAI, AARE, Managing Director, SVN Gilmore Auction/SVN Auction Services, LLC, 504-228-6606 / [email protected]

About SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty:

Based in Kenner, Louisiana, SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co./SVN Auction Services, LLC specializes in date-specific real estate auctions and special asset solutions. The company serves Federal, State, and Municipal government agencies, lenders, special servicers, bankruptcies, estates, and corporate clients nationwide, delivering exceptional performance and successful auction programs and contract deliverables. Supported by SVN International, one of the most reputable real estate advisory firms, SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty benefits from a network of 1600 advisors in 200 locations across more than 500 markets, providing valuable opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.

SOURCE SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co.