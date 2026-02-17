SVN Marinas Announces Sale of Cypress Cove Marina & Lodge in Venice, Louisiana

Situated where the Mississippi River Delta meets the Gulf of Mexico, Venice is widely recognized as one of the most productive sportfishing regions in North America. Its nutrient-rich waters attract anglers from around the world, creating sustained demand for full-service marina infrastructure and destination-driven waterfront properties.

Purpose-built for serious offshore anglers, Cypress Cove Marina & Lodge delivers a true dock-to-bluewater experience, combining marina operations with on-site lodging and angler-focused amenities. The property includes high-speed fueling capabilities, comprehensive bait, ice, and tackle services, and accommodations designed to support extended offshore fishing expeditions.

Beyond its operational infrastructure, Cypress Cove serves as a cornerstone of the Gulf Coast sportfishing community. The marina hosts several prestigious big-game tournaments, including the Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic and the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, and is home to the New Orleans Big Game Fishing Club — reinforcing its reputation as one of the Gulf's most recognized angling destinations.

The transaction required a highly strategic and confidential marketing process conducted under strict non-disclosure agreements. SVN Marinas leveraged deep industry relationships, targeted buyer outreach, and a curated advisory approach to successfully navigate the sale while protecting ownership privacy and maintaining competitive market positioning.

"Cypress Cove is one of those rare assets that transcends the traditional definition of a marina — it is a true destination," said David Kendall, Managing Director with SVN Marinas. "From the world-class fishery to the property's ability to support anglers and crews end-to-end, it represents a premier sportfishing platform in the Gulf of Mexico."

"Venice holds a global reputation for offshore bluewater fishing, and Cypress Cove has long been central to that ecosystem," added Josh Sheppard of SVN Marinas. "We are proud to have advised on this complex transaction and look forward to seeing the property continue to evolve under new ownership."

For additional information about SVN Marinas and its national marina advisory platform, visit https://www.SVNMarinas.com.

About SVN Marinas

SVN Marinas is a specialized marina and marine real estate brokerage platform dedicated exclusively to the acquisition, sale, and development of marinas, marine properties, and marine businesses throughout North America. The firm combines deep industry expertise with a collaborative national advisory network to deliver strategic solutions and measurable results for marina owners, investors, and developers.

For more information, visit https://www.SVNMarinas.com.

