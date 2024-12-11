SVN Marinas Oversees Successful Sale of Sea Love Marina in Ponce Inlet, Florida for $22M

PONCE INLET, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kendall, national marina specialist with SVN Nautilus, in collaboration with Carl Lentz, with SVN Alliance in Ormond Beach, is pleased to announce the successful $21,960,000 sale of Down the Hatch Seafood Restaurant and Sea Love Marina. This transaction highlights the exceptional value of the 15.87-acre waterfront property located in Ponce Inlet, Florida, featuring a celebrated waterfront restaurant, a full-service marina, and a marine service center.

This expansive riverfront property features 1,300 feet of prime waterfrontage along the Halifax River, anchored by the iconic Down the Hatch Restaurant. A cherished waterfront dining destination since 1975, the restaurant is renowned for its stunning sunset views and exceptional atmosphere. It features both indoor dining space and a 4,000-square-foot open-air patio, offering an unparalleled waterfront dining experience.

The property also features Sea Love Boat Works and Marina, a full-service marine center offering 1,380 feet of deepwater dockage, conveniently located just inside the renowned Ponce Inlet. The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art 75-ton marine travelift with a 23-foot beam capacity and on-site fuel sales. With the largest lift capacity in Volusia County, Sea Love Boat Works is fully equipped to handle a comprehensive range of marine services.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to oversee the successful sale of this iconic waterfront property," said Kendall. "Down the Hatch and Sea Love Boat Works perfectly combine exceptional waterfront dining with premier marine recreational amenities, set against the backdrop of one of Florida's most pristine coastal locations. This transaction marks a rare opportunity to acquire a highly esteemed property along Florida's East Coast."

About SVN Marinas: SVN Marinas is a specialized advisory practice within the global SVN® network, dedicated to marina, marine property, and marine business transactions. As a leading team in the industry, SVN Marinas leverages a network of over 2,000 SVN® advisors and 200+ offices, extending its reach to a vast universe of buyers and investors. The SVN® brand is globally recognized as a leader in commercial real estate, distinguished by its commitment to creating value for clients, colleagues, and communities alike. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more visit: www.svnmarinas.com

