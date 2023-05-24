SVP Worldwide Unveils Embroidery Designs Featuring the Sesame Street Characters

News provided by

SVP Worldwide

24 May, 2023, 18:18 ET

LA VERGNE, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide announced today it will debut embroidery designs featuring the beloved Sesame Street characters.

The Sesame Street characters that have been longtime favorites of children and adults will be available in the mySewnet Library on May 24th. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Grover, and Count von Count will be among the cast of characters in the library.

Continue Reading
SVP Worldwide
SVP Worldwide

"For over 50 years, generations of children around the world have grown up watching Sesame Street, and we are ecstatic to share these new embroidery and crafting designs with our consumers." Dean Brindle, CMO SVP Worldwide.

mySewnet Library is available through subscription at mySewnet.com. You can use mySewnet Embroidery Software (either part of a subscription or a one-time purchase) with almost any brand of embroidery machine available. You can even purchase single designs from mySewnet Library to use in a variety of embroidery file formats that best work with your machine.

A mySewnet subscription bundles embroidery software with full access to our embroidery library of 8,000-plus embroidery designs. Starting at USD $24.99 per month after a free 30-day trial, a monthly subscription is a great way to get into embroidery, generate ideas or take your skills to the next level. For more information visit mysewnet.com/sesame-street

Sesame Street is produced by the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop who's mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

About mySewnet
All over the world, each and every day, sewing ideas, quilting projects, and embroidery creations come to life through our consumer's creations and the mySewnet Embroidery Software, the world's first cloud-based subscription service for embroidery editing. No matter if you are in your sewing room with your sewing machine, by your computer, on your sofa with your tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone; mySewnetcollection of software and apps is designed to unleash your sewing and embroidery creativity. SVP Worldwide, the parent company of SINGER®, PFAFF®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and mySewnet sewing brands. Visit svpworldwide.com

SOURCE SVP Worldwide

Also from this source

SVP Worldwide Introduces mySewnet™ Studio

PFAFF® SEWING BRAND INTRODUCES THEIR NEW GLOBAL WEBSITE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.