SVPGlobal Broadens Leadership Team as Firm Scales Its Capabilities

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on distressed debt and private equity opportunities with $9.8 billion in assets under management, today announced that investment industry leader Ranji Nagaswami and human resources and talent executive Sarah Pillmore have joined the firm as Managing Directors, enhancing its management and strategic capabilities. Both will serve on SVPGlobal's 16-person Management Council.

Ms. Nagaswami joined SVPGlobal as an Advisory Council member in March 2020, and transitioned to the full-time role of Chief Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer in October. Having worked with the SVPGlobal team initially on a consultative basis, she is already deeply integrated across the firm. As Chief Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Nagaswami will work directly with Founder and Chief Investment Officer Victor Khosla on strategic initiatives to ensure the firm maintains its growth and excellence as a leading alternative investor. Her primary focus will be to continue to support and partner with the firm's non-investment areas, specifically the Infrastructure and Investor Relations teams, including helping to broaden and deepen SVPGlobal's strategic client relationships. In addition, Ms. Nagaswami will co-head the firm's ESG committee and partner with Ms. Pillmore to advance its inclusion and diversity initiatives.

As Head of Human Resources and Talent, Ms. Pillmore will lead all aspects of SVPGlobal's human capital strategy, including talent management, development and recruiting, and its existing global human resources team. She will work closely with the Management Council to continue to build the firm's talent and deepen its capabilities. Ms. Pillmore also will lead SVPGlobal's diversity and inclusion initiatives to further build an organization and culture that attracts, retains and develops a preeminent team. She will transition from her current roles over the fourth quarter and be full time at SVPGlobal from the start of 2021.

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said:

"We are proud that Ranji and Sarah have joined SVPGlobal's senior leadership team. In partnering closely with Ranji over the past six months, we quickly recognized her skills as an exceptional investment industry leader and, importantly for us, her fit with our culture. Sarah brings a wealth of experience as a strategic people leader and value-added business partner. She will advance the significant commitment we have made to recruiting, developing and retaining world-class talent. Ranji and Sarah bring diverse backgrounds, skills and proven leadership abilities that will complement our strong existing platform."

SVPGlobal has invested more than $30 billion of capital since inception in 2001, including $14 billion in Europe, where it was among the earliest U.S. firms in the distressed arena to establish a presence, opening in London in 2004. In September, the firm closed the Strategic Value Dislocation Fund, L.P., a custom mandate with more than $1.65 billion of investor commitments, to address investment opportunities created by the recent market dislocation. The new custom mandate complements and adds flexibility to SVPGlobal's Strategic Value Restructuring Fund and its Strategic Value Special Situations funds.

Additional information on Ms. Nagaswami and Ms. Pillmore follows below:

Ranji Nagaswami, Managing Director, Chief Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Nagaswami most recently was CEO and Board Director at Hirtle Callaghan & Co., an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) platform serving endowments, foundations and ultra-high net worth families. Among her leadership positions in the investment industry, Ms. Nagaswami was the Chief Investment Advisor to Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York. She spent 10 years at AllianceBernstein, where she rose to serve as Chief Investment Officer of the firm's multi-asset and retail investment businesses. Ms. Nagaswami started her career at UBS, eventually becoming a Co-Head of its U.S. Fixed Income Division.

Ms. Nagaswami has served as trustee and member of several boards / investment committees, including the Yale University investment committee, UAW VEBA investment advisory council and is currently on the Curtis Institute investment committee. She is a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute and the Founder/Lead Moderator of the Aspen Finance Leaders Fellowship program, which was designed to create a global network of enlightened leaders who use finance to advance society. Ms. Nagaswami graduated from Mumbai University with a Bachelors of Commerce, received her MBA from Yale University School of Management, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Sarah Pillmore, Managing Director and Head of Human Resources & Talent. Ms. Pillmore has a broad mix of experience building high-performance organizations within financial services, healthcare, and technology companies. She most recently supported Oxford Sciences Innovation on all aspects of People across its portfolio. Ms. Pillmore previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Hirtle Callaghan, where she partnered with Ms. Nagaswami when she was CEO. Prior to Hirtle Callaghan, she led all aspects of Human Capital for two of Expedia Group's premier brands – Hotwire and CarRentals.com – as well as Diversity and Inclusion for Expedia globally, working with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. She holds a Masters of Industrial Organizational Psychology and an MBA from the School of Business Administration at La Salle University as well as a degree in Accounting from Villanova University.

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm focused on distressed debt and private equity opportunities with $9.8 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 127 employees, including 51 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

