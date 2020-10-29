SVPGlobal Expands Portfolio Operations Team with Key Senior Hires

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on distressed debt and private equity opportunities with $9.8 billion of assets under management, today announced that it has expanded its Portfolio Operations team with the additions of David Peck and Paul Marchand as Managing Directors. Both of them will also serve as members of SVPGlobal's 16-person Management Council.

Mr. Peck, who has been named Head of North American Portfolio Operations Team, joins SVPGlobal from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, where he was Managing Director of Portfolio Operations and a senior member of a 16-person Operations Group. In Europe, Mr. Marchand, a new Senior Operating Partner, joined SVPGlobal earlier this year from Bain Capital Private Equity, where he was a senior professional in that firm's Portfolio and Operations Group over the past 11 years.

SVPGlobal's well-resourced internal Portfolio Operations team now has 9 professionals globally including Messrs. Peck and Marchand. Members of the Portfolio Operations team sit within and coordinate closely with SVPGlobal's Investment team of 51 professionals, working to drive improvements in strategy, customer growth and other areas of performance across the firm's portfolio, especially on the nine companies with about 15,000 employees where SVPGlobal owns a controlling interest. This close coordination between SVPGlobal's operations and financial investment professionals fosters a seamless exchange of insights throughout the ownership period, as opposed to being separated into different "silos".

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's founder and Chief Investment Officer, said, "While SVPGlobal has long focused on operational excellence, we are always seeking to add to our capabilities in order to build great businesses. We are excited to add David and Paul to the leadership of the Portfolio Operations team as we seek to drive strong outcomes for the companies currently in our portfolio, and as we look to capture new investment opportunities created by the recent market dislocation."

SVPGlobal has invested more than $30 billion of capital since inception in 2001, including $14 billion in Europe, where it was among the earliest U.S. firms in the distressed arena to establish a presence, opening in London in 2004. In September, the firm closed the Strategic Value Dislocation Fund, L.P., a custom mandate with more than $1.65 billion of investor commitments, to address investment opportunities created by the recent market dislocation. The new custom mandate complements and adds flexibility to SVPGlobal's Strategic Value Restructuring Fund and its Strategic Value Special Situations funds.

Additional Background on Messrs. Peck and Marchand

David Peck, Managing Director and Head of North American Portfolio Operations Team. Mr. Peck joins from KPS Capital Partners, a private equity firm with more than $11.5 billion in assets under management, where he spent the previous 12 years and was Managing Director of Portfolio Operations plus a senior member of a 16-person Operations Group. At KPS, he and his team focused on growth and operational improvements of distressed manufacturing companies across a wide variety of consumer and B2B businesses. Before KPS, Mr. Peck was a Director at AlixPartners, where he advised on turnarounds, corporate restructurings and various due diligence work. He started his career as a product engineer at Ford Motor Company and then worked for several years at A.T. Kearney, Inc. Mr. Peck received an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business, a Master of Engineering from Cornell University, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

Paul Marchand, Operating Managing Director. Mr. Marchand is a member of our European investment team and a senior operating partner. Before joining SVPGlobal, he spent 11 years at Bain Capital Private Equity where he was a senior professional in the Portfolio and Operations Group. While at Bain Capital, Mr. Marchand drove transformation and operational improvement at portfolio companies across a number of industries, including industrials, software, business services, and retail. Prior to Bain Capital, Mr. Marchand worked for five years at Bain & Company. He graduated from St. Catharine's College, Cambridge University where he studied Manufacturing Engineering.

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm focused on distressed debt and private equity opportunities with $9.8 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 127 employees, including 51 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

