SVPGlobal Names Sujan Patel as Head of Real Estate

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on distressed debt and private equity opportunities with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, today announced that Sujan Patel has joined the firm as Head of Real Estate. Mr. Patel, who assumed his new role earlier this month, will also serve on SVPGlobal's 16-person Management Council.

Prior to joining SVPGlobal, Mr. Patel served as Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Investment Management at Colony Capital Inc., which resulted from Colony's purchase of NorthStar Asset Management and NorthStar Realty Finance in January 2017. Mr. Patel cut his teeth in the business at the NorthStar companies, where he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments, working at the firm from 2007 to 2017. At NorthStar, he led over $25 billion in investments across office, hospitality, multi-family, manufactured housing, logistics, retail and other real estate sectors.

SVPGlobal has been an active investor in the global distressed real estate market since the firm's inception in 2001, and its small team invested steadily during the period following the global financial crisis. In light of the significant investment opportunities SVPGlobal believes currently exist in distressed debt associated with real estate transactions, it is stepping up its commitment to the sector.

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said: "The opportunities that are unfolding in the U.S. and European real estate markets are historic in size and scale. They also are going to be accessed through distressed debt – an area in which SVPGlobal excels. Given this, now is the time to invest additional resources into building and developing our real estate team. We are excited for Sujan to direct that growth over the coming months and to serve as the day-to-day leader going forward."

The addition of Mr. Patel follows the recent expansion of SVPGlobal's global leadership and investment teams, which included the additions of Ranji Nagaswami as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Sarah Pillmore as Global Head of Talent and Human Resources, David Peck as Head of North American Portfolio Operations, and Paul Marchand as Senior Operating Partner in the Europe Investment Team.

SVPGlobal has invested more than $30 billion of capital since inception in 2001, including $14 billion in Europe, where it was among the earliest U.S. firms in the distressed arena to establish a presence, opening in London in 2004. In September, the firm closed the Strategic Value Dislocation Fund, L.P., a custom mandate with more than $1.65 billion of investor commitments, to address investment opportunities created by the recent market dislocation. The new custom mandate complements and adds flexibility to SVPGlobal's Strategic Value Restructuring Fund and its Strategic Value Special Situations funds.

