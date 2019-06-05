SVRA Celebrates Ocean Organic Vodka As Newest Partner Brand

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Ocean Organic Vodka has joined the line-up of high-end consumer brands on its roster. The top-selling Hawaiian vodka brand is distributed throughout the United States and around the globe with award-winning taste made from organic sugar cane and blended with deep ocean mineral water. It is crafted as a celebratory tribute to the element that provides life for our planet.

"I am extremely impressed by Ocean Organic Vodka's unique market positioning," said SVRA CEO Tony Parella, "…and am proud to highlight this outstanding brand among our motorsports community. They have taken a leadership position through innovation and the determination to produce the best vodka in the world. This mirrors the sentiment within our extended family of having passion for life and appreciation for the finest quality in every aspect of living."

"We see our spirit of aloha – positive energy with fun-loving experiences reflected in vintage racing and especially at SVRA," said Shay Smith, Founder President of Hawai'i Sea Spirits makers of Ocean Organic Vodka. "SVRA drivers and their fans are very enthusiastic and demonstrate genuine excitement, just as we do and is exemplified in our desire to share our experience of paradise with the rest of the world. We live with pride in our motto – Raising Spirits Naturally."

Ocean Organic Vodka is also the exclusive vodka of Hawaiian Airlines. It is produced at the company's organic farm and distillery on the island of Maui, HI. USDA certified organic, it is the only vodka in the world distilled from organic sugar cane and blended with deep ocean mineral water. The ice-cold water is sourced from 3,000 feet below the Kona Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii and desalinated leaving rich minerals such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. This imparts a unique taste and mouth-feel adding depth of flavor to vodka cocktails.

Ocean Organic Vodka joins other premium consumer brands on the growing list of SVRA experiential partners that include Jaguar, Land Rover, Merrill Lynch, NetJets, Sunoco, and Mazda. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. It is combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and leveraging the high net worth demographic in the paddock for partner-sponsorship attraction. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.

About SVRA – The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association is the premier vintage racing organization in the United States. Founded in 1978, SVRA has grown steadily to 2,500 active members with a database of over 11,000 race cars. It will sanction 14 events in 2019 at some of the finest racing venues in the United States, including: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, Sebring, Road America, Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta, Auto Club Speedway, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Portland International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway (VIR). SVRA hosted the first U.S. Vintage Racing National Championships at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas in 2013. Further information on SVRA, a complete annual schedule, and entry lists can be found on the SVRA website. Also be sure to check our Facebook page and YouTube channel which currently boasts a library of over 300 action-packed videos of events.

About Ocean Organic Vodka – Made by Hawai'i Sea Spirits a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its' ultra-premium brands are demonstrating consistent growth across several categories. Ocean Organic Vodka, the flagship brand with the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodka brands is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts nearly 40,000 visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with guided tours, product sampling, and retail store featuring our spirits and collectible merchandise. More information is available at http://www.hawaiiseaspirits.com. Ocean Organic Vodka (40% ALC/VOL 80 Proof). More information is available online www.oceanvodka.com.

