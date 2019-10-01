SVS And The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Launch A Gift Card-To-Mobile Initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gift card provider, Stored Value Solutions (SVS), announced today that it has teamed up with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of coffee and tea, to launch mobile functionality that allows both physical and digital gift cards to be uploaded into the international coffee and tea chain's app. This customer-centered innovation is the latest development to be unveiled from the companies' long-standing partnership.

The benefit of this partnership to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® customer is tangible. SVS Mobile Wallet Services' API enables guests to input gift cards – physical and digital - directly into The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® app for easy use. SVS Mobile Wallet Services facilitates loading them into a single mobile wallet, ready for use at any time, in-store or online. Once uploaded into the app, the program automatically ties the guest's loyalty number to the gift card number. Therefore, each time a payment is made with the gift card, the guest also receives loyalty points in a seamless transaction. Guests may also purchase gift cards in the app or email them to others. Recipients will automatically be prompted to download the app. Gift cards will not have to sit at the bottom of a drawer, forgotten and unused.

SVS provides guests with immediate notifications about transaction confirmations and updated balances after each purchase. The system also allows The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand to communicate directly with its guests, offering them in- store sale information and promotional opportunities that can drive loyalty, boost traffic, and increase sales.

Joey Froedge, vice president of digital services, SVS said: "We have worked closely with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand to enhance their mobile capability through SVS Mobile Wallet services. The ability to upload and store cards in wallets and apps creates a great consumer experience. We provide the management capability that allows customers to store gift cards in an app or Apple Wallet."

"The functionality always keeps the gift card balances up to date in real time and keep multiple gift cards in one place. It is very much a consumer-centered innovation, designed to make life easier while providing real choice – customers can shop where, how and when they like."

Lacy Morris, vice president of information technology, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand said: "We are committed to better serving our customers – it is a philosophy that forms the foundation upon which we operate. Our handcrafted beverages are made to order and customized to our guests' preferences. Now, with the support of SVS, our payment options can be customized too."

"Mobile is a top digital priority to support our mission of providing exceptional guest experiences in selection, purchase and loyalty," said Morris. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's strategic partnership with SVS allows us to continue to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that our guests expect."

As well as helping improve the consumer experience, Joey Froedge asserts mobile wallet and apps can enable retailers to build better relationships with their customers. "Mobile wallets and apps enable two-way conversations," he said and added: "With their customers' permission, retailers can use push notifications to send balance reminders and notices of promotions or sales. For example: 'don't forget you still have $20 on your gift card', or 'we are launching our new line of summer drinks this week, come check them out.'

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About SVS

As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 700 hundred million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions and effectively drive behaviors that lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, and owned by Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, please visit: www.storedvalue.com .

