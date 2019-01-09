SVS Foundation: Be 'Circulation Smart' - Know what it takes to have a healthy vascular system

As part of its mission to enhance public awareness of vascular health and disease, the Foundation of the Society for Vascular Surgery, the international association for vascular surgeons and vascular health professionals, has published updated patient information fliers on nine topics related to the vascular system.

Fliers can be accessed at: vsweb.org/YourVascularHealth. All are available for download and printing.

The fliers are available in English and Spanish on these topics:

What is vascular disease? You have a heart, veins and arteries – how do they all work together to keep you healthy?

Smoking and Vascular Disease. It's common knowledge that cigarette smoking damages the lungs, but its effects on the circulatory system are also unhealthy.

Diabetes and Vascular Disease. Excess blood sugar can damage the arteries and cause atherosclerosis.

Physical Activity and Vascular Health. Learn how moving more can improve your circulation and prevent some vascular complications.

Cholesterol and your Vascular Health. How does blood cholesterol cause vascular disease?

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA). Knowing about this stealthy disease can save a life.

Carotid Artery Disease. The carotid arteries supply blood to your brain. Up to 3 percent of those older than 65 have carotid artery disease, which increases the risk of stroke.

Peripheral Arterial Disease. If you get leg cramps when you walk, it may be a sign of PAD. Learn more about keeping your legs healthy.

Varicose Veins. Up to 40 million Americans have varicose veins. Left untreated, the veins may become worse.

The SVS Foundation also supports a website of patient information on vascular disease and health. Learn more here: Vascular Patient Resources.

The mission of the Society for Vascular Surgery Foundation is to optimize the vascular health and well-being of patients and the public through support of vascular research. The Foundation is also committed to promoting community education programming on vascular health and the prevention and treatment of circulatory diseases.

SOURCE Society for Vascular Surgery Foundation

Related Links

https://vascular.org/about-svs/svs-foundation

