SVXR Inc. to Present Fully Automatic Inline X-ray Inspection Solutions at IWLPC 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVXR. Inc, a pioneer of inspection and metrology technology, will take center stage by presenting its High-Resolution Automatic X-Ray Inspection (HR-AXI) technology at the International Wafer-Level Packaging Conference (IWLPC) 2019 in San Jose. Joining together with IWPLC and Chip Scale Review, SVXR is developing heightened attention specifically on its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence) -based inspection technology for panel session #12 - Advanced Packaging Track at 12:30 pm, October 23, and will also be represented in booth #58 on the show floor.

High-Resolution. High-Efficiency

With the increasing complexity of microelectronic component assembly, SVXR's uniquely configured detector produces high-resolution images of defect solder joints and offers orders of magnitude higher throughput than a conventional X-ray inspection system. Designed to enable zero defects in backend packaging, HR-AXI technology uses advanced AI methodology that increases the inspection speeds by >100X faster than conventional X-ray systems.

Fully Automatic. Full Inspection Delivered

Human vision has subjective and limited ability to detect the shades of grey during the conventional manual inspection of X-ray images, leading to high false detection rates. Powered by AI technology, SVXR overcomes this limitation. HR-AXI enables a fully automatic inspection of high-density interconnect semiconductor devices by advanced computer vision analytics and machine learning. With high-speed automatic operation, manufacturers no longer need to settle for incomplete coverage and infrequent sampling.

100% Inline Monitoring

In a conventional X-ray near-line monitoring procedure, a sample is moved to a review tool for analysis resulting in process tool idle time and lost productivity while operators wait for quality checks. HR-AXI technology provides 100% inline monitoring by simultaneously scanning parts and classifying rejects to ensure continuous inspection process on the production floor, improving cycle time, and increasing responsiveness to defects.

True Inline Inspection for Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor manufacturers always face the challenges of increasing yield, lowering costs, and eliminating escapes. SVXR has developed a new category of inline X-ray inspection system that allows real-time, fully automated, and high-resolution inspection on 100% of the processed product. See this solution as SVXR delivers the optimization of inspection results at IWLPC 2019.

SVXR at IWLPC 2019

Place: DoubleTree by Hilton, San Jose, CA

Panel Session: #12, Advanced Packaging Track, IWLPC, 12:30 pm, October 23, 2019

Exhibition: Booth #58, October 22-23, 2019

IWLPC brings together the semiconductor industry's most respected authorities addressing all aspects of Wafer-Level Packaging, 3D and Advanced Manufacturing and Test. For more information, please visit: https://www.iwlpc.com/

About SVXR

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, SVXR is a pioneer in the development and deployment of fully automatic fast inline X-ray inspection solutions utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) methodologies. Our innovation — High Resolution - Automatic X-ray Inspection (HR-AXI), delivers front end wafer fab-like inspection techniques to the advanced packaging industry. SVXR's customer support network includes Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and the United States. With abundant technical expertise and a team of semiconductor industry professionals, we help clients achieve their most stringent manufacturing objectives. For more information about SVXR, please visit www.svxr.com.

SOURCE SVXR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.svxr.com

