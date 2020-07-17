SVXR Introduces Strategies for Sub-surface Inspection of Advanced Packages at Test Vision Symposium at SEMICON WEST 2020

While 100% Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) has been widely deployed in advanced packaging process flows, solder interconnect quality cannot be inspected optically. To address this market demand, SVXR introduced the X200TM, a unique High-resolution Automated X-ray Inspection (HR-AXI) system designed to automatically detect defects at high-speed in advanced IC packages. Since its launch in 2019, the X200™ has been successfully deployed at multiple customer sites in the most demanding applications including AI, IOT, 5G, and cloud computing where challenging assembly processes must be tightly controlled and monitored.

Data Rich Inspection Enabled through AI

Human inspection of traditional point projection X-ray images with limited dynamic range is error prone and time consuming. HR-AXI produces high resolution data rich images that are sensitive to sub-micron changes in material thickness. Using AI, defects can be detected and classified in real time from a single top down image without the need for a human operator greatly increasing throughput and quality.

Unique Technology Design Increases Speed and Sensitivity

The HR-AXI instrument was designed to bridge the gap between AOI and traditional point projection X-ray by enabling sub-surface high speed inspection and metrology. The X200™'s proprietary technology safely produces a large field of view image with high-resolution for automated analysis and reporting, with throughput that is orders of magnitude faster than existing sub-surface inspection techniques.

New Inspection Strategy for Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor manufacturers always face the challenges of increasing yield, lowering costs, and eliminating escapes. SVXR has developed a new strategy of inline X-ray inspection that allows for real-time, fully automated, and high-resolution inspection. Learn how this technology can improve your manufacturing outcomes at SEMICON WEST 2020.

SVXR at Test Vision Symposium, SEMICON WEST 2020

Place: SEMICON WEST Virtual Conference

Session: Test Vision Symposium

https://www.semiconwest.org/programs/test-vision-symposium-expanding-the-role-of-test

Time: Taking place from July 21 to 23, 2020.

About SVXR

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, SVXR is a pioneer in the development and deployment of fully automatic fast inline X-ray inspection solutions utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) methodologies. Our innovation – High-Resolution Automatic X-ray Inspection (HR-AXI), delivers front-end wafer fab-like inspection techniques to the advanced packaging industry. SVXR's customer support network includes Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and the United States. With abundant technical expertise and a team of semiconductor industry professionals, we help clients achieve their most stringent manufacturing objectives. For more information about SVXR, please visit www.svxr.com.

Contact: Jojo Chang

Company: SVXR, Inc.

Phone: (408)-618-8051

Email: [email protected]

www.svxr.com

SOURCE SVXR

Related Links

https://svxr.com

