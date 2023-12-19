S&W Seed Company Appoints Jeffrey Rona to Its Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural technology company, today announced the nomination of senior biotechnology executive Jeffrey Rona to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rona has more than 30 years of experience as a Chief Business Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and investment banker. He is currently the Chief Business and Financial Officer of Ovid Therapeutics, a Nasdaq listed biopharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Ovid Therapeutics, he was the Western region Managing Director for Danforth Advisors, a life science financial strategy consultancy.

"We are very pleased to have Jeff join our board of directors. As a seasoned executive, he brings to S&W broad experience in corporate finance, M&A, business development, corporate strategy, accounting, tax and financial operations," said Alan Willits, Chairman of the Board for S&W Seed Company. "Jeff is recognized as a strategic thinker with deep knowledge of the broader life sciences sector and capital markets for micro-cap companies. We look forward to his contributions as a member of the S&W board."

In addition to Mr. Rona's recent experience with Ovid and Danforth Advisors, he previously held the titles of Chief Business Officer at GlobeImmune, Chief Financial Officer at AlgoRx Pharmaceuticals, and Director, Investment Banking at UBS. Over the span of his career, he has completed more than 50 transactions totaling $3 billion in deal value. Mr. Rona received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Case Western Reserve University.

"I believe S&W is ideally positioned at the cross section of agriculture and biotechnology," Mr. Rona added. "I am excited to join the board as the Company looks to expand on its leading agritech position within sorghum, as well as other novel crops and cropping systems, which contribute to animal forage, renewable fuels, and cover crops."

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

