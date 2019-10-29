S&W Seed Company Sets First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Financial results to be released before the open of the market; Conference call to be conducted at 11:00 am ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, 2019, before the open of the market on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.
A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10136528. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Sacramento, California. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in alfalfa seed and sorghum hybrid, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also provides hybrid sunflower and wheat and is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (559) 884-2535
Phone: (602) 889-9700
SOURCE S&W Seed Company
