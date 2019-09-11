S&W Seed Company Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended June 30, 2019, before the open of the market on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10134858. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Sacramento, California. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in alfalfa seed and sorghum hybrid, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also provides hybrid sunflower and wheat and is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com .

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (559) 884-2535 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

