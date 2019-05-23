S&W Seed Company to Conduct Conference Call to Discuss Agreement with Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont on Thursday, May 23, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss its recent announcement with Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT).

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: 11:00am ET (8:00am PT) on Thursday, May 23, 2019

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580.

Slide Presentation

S&W will issue a slide presentation that will accompany the live conference call. The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or will be accessible through the webcast portal.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

To Ask a Question: There will be three options to ask a question during the event:

Questions can be asked live during the call-in portion of the conference call. The live webcast will feature an option to submit questions in writing during the event. If you are unable to attend the event, you can submit a question in advance to SANW@lythampartners.com.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10131895. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 90 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Sacramento, California. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in alfalfa seed and sorghum hybrid, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also provides hybrid sunflower and is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (559) 884-2535 Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com



www.lythampartners.com



SOURCE S&W Seed Company

