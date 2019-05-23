S&W Seed Company to Conduct Conference Call to Discuss Agreement with Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont on Thursday, May 23, 2019
Conference call with slide presentation scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT)
May 23, 2019, 07:05 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss its recent announcement with Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT).
Conference Call Details
Date and Time: 11:00am ET (8:00am PT) on Thursday, May 23, 2019
Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580.
Slide Presentation
S&W will issue a slide presentation that will accompany the live conference call. The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or will be accessible through the webcast portal.
Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.
To Ask a Question: There will be three options to ask a question during the event:
- Questions can be asked live during the call-in portion of the conference call.
- The live webcast will feature an option to submit questions in writing during the event.
- If you are unable to attend the event, you can submit a question in advance to SANW@lythampartners.com.
Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10131895. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 90 days.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Sacramento, California. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in alfalfa seed and sorghum hybrid, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also provides hybrid sunflower and is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (559) 884-2535
Phone: (602) 889-9700
SOURCE S&W Seed Company
