S&W Seed Company to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that Mark Herrmann, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 2:00pm ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/sanw/2108880 or on the Company's website at https://swseedco.com/investors/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/.

Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer

S&W Seed Company

Phone: (720) 593-3570

www.swseedco.com

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

[email protected]

www.lythampartners.com

SOURCE S&W Seed Company