S&W Seed Company to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Mar 14, 2022, 09:00 ET
LONGMONT, Colo., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat today at the 34th Annual Roth Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.
34th Annual Roth Conference
Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm ET (10:30 am PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/sanw/1842660
The fireside chat will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of S&W's website at www.swseedco.com.
Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or [email protected] to schedule.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado . S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
