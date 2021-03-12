S&W Seed Company to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

LONGMONT, Colo., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced it will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021. A webcast of S&W's presentation has been pre-recorded and is available here.

S&W's management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or Lytham Partners. A copy of the investor presentation utilized during the presentation will be available at https://swseedco.com/investors/.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

