S&W Seed Company to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 before the open of the market. Due to management travel schedules, the Company has scheduled a conference call for the following week on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:30 am ET, to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10139137. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the Company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com .

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 506-1164 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

