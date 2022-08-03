Swaarm Secures New Round of Funding

Investment Endorses Innovative Startup That is Gaining Rapid Traction and Expanding Global Footprint

BERLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaarm , the new trusted standard in performance marketing, announced it raised a new mid seven-figure funding round. STS Ventures led the round, with previous investors also participating. Swaarm will use the funds to scale its platform for its rapidly growing customer base, accelerate market penetration, and expand its footprint in the U.S. and other regions.

This new funding follows an exceptionally strong period of growth for Swaarm, where the company tripled its headcount and grew its customer base by 5X. Built from the ground up, the company provides an industry-leading, performance-based tracking platform tailored to the needs of agencies, advertisers and networks. Leading-edge companies selected or switched vendors to have Swaarm help them manage, control and optimize their marketing campaigns at scale, including Spyke Media, Mobco Media, Clearpier and more.

Stephan Schubert, CEO and founder of STS Ventures, said, "Our investment underscores our confidence in Yogeeta and her team. Yogeeta and Alexandru deeply understand the martech market and customers' requirements. Combining their vision and technical expertise, they have built an industry-leading platform and are well-positioned to gain a large market share."

"We're thrilled to get this funding from STS Ventures and the rest of our investors. Their investment, coupled with our rapid growth, is a strong validation of our vision, customer-centric approach, and market-leading technology. We're committed to raising our platform's capabilities to support our clients' dynamic requirements and deliver transformative value to their businesses," said Yogeeta Chainani, CEO of Swaarm.

Rudolf van Megen, a notable European angel investor and serial entrepreneur, added, "Swaarm is disrupting the market with a vision and a platform that leapfrogs the status quo to meet the dynamic requirements of businesses. We're excited to further invest in Swaarm as it continues its rapid growth."

Swaarm has quickly garnered a reputation as an innovative company seeking to redefine performance-based marketing. With a sharp increase in data and privacy regulations, compliance has uprooted the martech landscape. The performance marketing ecosystem requires solutions that provide complete transparency and enable rapid data-driven decision-making with maximum levels of automation to scale profitability. Since its inception, Swaarm has demonstrated its commitment to four cornerstone company values that include:

Offering a premium solution at an affordable price through Swaarm's hyper-efficient infrastructure

Ensuring customer data reliability through the platform's comprehensive data display

Extending flexibility through continuous product enhancements

Providing a solution that's easy to use and enables clients to work more efficiently

Swaarm led the market by launching its iOS 14-compliant attribution chain methodology – Privacy Enabled Attribution (PEA Chain). The company followed this by introducing its analytics tool "Explorer," which provides marketers with insights to increase the efficiency of their operations. Recently, Swaarm introduced a deeper integration of its product with AppsFlyer, enabling agency partners to have all their data accessible from a single dashboard.

About Swaarm

Based in Berlin, privately-held Swaarm is a premium tracking platform that sets a new standard for performance-based marketing. Swarm's easy-to-use platform enables customers to manage, track, analyze, and optimize marketing campaigns at scale, so they can gain a competitive edge and accelerate their business growth.

