SwabTek™ and National Sheriffs' Association Equip Sheriffs with Narcotics Detection Tests

The National Sheriffs' Association is one of the largest associations of law enforcement in the U.S., representing more than 3,000 elected Sheriffs across the nation.

Through this partnership, SwabTek will provide a Care Package of their detection tests to NSA-member sheriff's offices nationwide. Each Care Package includes a variety of SwabTek narcotics test kits to help Sheriffs equip their officers with these invaluable tools, free of charge. SwabTek is targeting the most prominent drugs of abuse through this program by offering tests to assist with the detection of Fentanyl, Amphetamines, Heroin, and Cocaine. The initiative will provide much-needed detection technology to forensics and patrol officers facing unknown substances in the field.

"SwabTek understands that law enforcement budgets are feeling the constraints of the pandemic," said SwabTek CEO Bobby Betros. "With drug abuse and overdoses on the rise, SwabTek wants to ensure that our Sheriff's offices are still equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and safely."

SwabTek's tests rely on swab-based sample collection, allowing officers to screen for threats on any surface, and in liquids and solids. This allows SwabTek's tests to be used to detect drugs in any form, including pills, powders, vape pens, oils, and residues. The tests are safe and intuitive and have been successfully deployed by hundreds of law enforcement organizations to thousands of officers around the world. SwabTek's tests are inexpensive, portable, and self-contained, providing sheriff's offices a simple and flexible tool to equip members of their team with drug detection technology.

For more information on the initiative, visit https://www.swabtek.com/nsa-care-package

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SwabTek