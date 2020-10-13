SWAC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors

"Academy Sports + Outdoors has made a significant investment within our league and local communities with this partnership," said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. We're extremely excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors to our family of sponsors as our overall core values and principles align in many facets and we view this partnership as one that's mutually beneficial."

"Many corporations publicly state support for progressive change within communities but fall short of that goal. Academy Sports + Outdoors has continued to offer its support and backed it with the resources needed to positively impact our youth and local communities. This partnership is another example of Academy Sports + Outdoors' overall commitment to the minority community through its partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference."

In addition to this partnership, Academy Sports + Outdoors will also support community based programs with "Adopt-a-Youth" and "Market Moments" designed to provide additional support for HBCU's and their surrounding local communities.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors has long served fans of the Southwestern Athletic Conference who have a passion for having fun, spending time outdoors, and creating memories together," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "We're proud to continue serving our local communities through this new partnership's grassroots initiatives and mentorship programs."

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is one of the leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states, primarily in the southern United States. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women's competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

Follow the SWAC

For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org.

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

Related Links

http://www.academy.com

