Swadheen Sehgal Joins Peterson Technology Partners to Lead New Software Development and Professional Services Business Division

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm, today announced a new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, recently hired Chief Consulting Officer. This division will offer end-to-end, cutting-edge client solutions for enterprise projects and will help PTP's clients bring their recruitment practices into emerging markets to best support their talent needs. Sehgal will bring more than 25 years of experience to this role and will be responsible for PTP's client's digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, security and growth.

"Swadheen has a clear vision of where we need to go as an organization and will help us build on strategies that are already in place," said Nick Shah, founder and chief executive officer of Peterson Tech Partners. "His years of defining and delivering IT solutions for multinational companies across the globe perfectly positions him for this role, and we're excited to see how he helps us reach the ambitious goals that we have for the future."

As Chief Consulting Officer of Peterson's Global and Consulting division, Sehgal will use PTP's extensive knowledge base to build unique and personalized client solutions, spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, DevOps, AWS and Salesforce. He will work closely with organizational leaders and C-suite executives to define their IT needs and deploy strategies that will help them move their business objectives forward and focus some of Peterson's work on augmented and virtual reality.

Additionally, Sehgal will consult on building onsite and offshore teams, often from the ground up. This will allow PTP to provide their clients with even better, more technically sound, solutions.

"Peterson's leadership team has a deep understanding of the current market, and their clients, so they knew that now is the time to launch this new division,' said Swadheen Sehgal, newly hired chief consulting officer for Peterson Tech Partners. "This is a tremendous opportunity, and I'm thrilled to have been chosen to lead the charge - as Peterson continues to provide new services that enable their clients, and partners, to reach their highest potential through innovation and new recruiting practices."

PTP has offered IT recruiting solutions to Fortune 100 companies across the United States for the past 24 years. The company leverages the best of traditional recruiting practices, while also employing a proprietary AI-powered tool, called Gabi, that quickly identifies and vets top talent – helping their clients stay competitive in any job market.

About Peterson Tech Partners

Peterson Tech Partners (PTP) is a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing top talent in artificial intelligence, cloud, data science, cyber security, DevOps and others. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, PTP has over two decades of experience in providing staffing solutions for Fortune 100 companies and provides winning talent for the broad spectrum of IT projects. With proprietary AI-powered recruiting technology, and an expert team of recruiters, PTP addresses the most challenging staffing initiatives, and is strategically investing in new initiatives to continue to offer best-in-class solutions for their partners and clients.

