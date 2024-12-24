SWAG, Asia's Largest Adult Content Platform, Releases 2024 Annual Report

Revealing the Top 15 Searched Keywords in Asia

TAIPEI, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAG, Taiwan's largest adult livestreaming platform, often known as the "Pornhub of Asia," has released the 2024 SWAG Recap today. The report dives into the world of trending adult content, the year's top searched keywords, and even the income of creators, sparing no details. According to the data, the top searched keyword on SWAG in 2024 was "Vietnam." Meanwhile, two Taiwanese creators—former Army Chief Counselor "Neinei" and former Sea Dragon Frogman 177—landed in the 3rd and 6th positions as the most searched keywords thanks to their enormous social media buzz. The hashtag with the most clicks went to "Big Boobs."

2024 SWAG Recap: Revealing the Past Year's Data of Asia's Largest Digital Adult Platform

In this year's top searched keyword ranking, "Vietnam" and Vietnamese creator Rosa (@rosababyvip) dominated the top two spots with overwhelming search volume, highlighting the loyalty of Vietnamese enjoyers of SWAG. Meanwhile, keywords like "Ex-Army Chief Counselor Neinei" and "Sea Dragon Frogman 177" maintained high visibility throughout the year, landing them in 3rd and 6th places, respectively.

Analyzing average daily login time by users from different countries, SWAG users spent 15 minutes and 56 seconds per session on average globally, 49 seconds longer than last year. Taiwan emerged as the undisputed champion with an average daily login time of 16 minutes and 21 seconds, the only country above the platform average. On the flip side, Japanese users clocked in at just 11 minutes and 25 seconds, becoming the quickest to reach post-nut clarity. Notably, Vietnamese users soared from last year's last place to the 4th longest with their online duration time, surpassing users from Singapore and the U.S.

Among SWAG's nearly 200 hashtags, "Big Boobs" reclaimed its crown from last year's champion, "Schoolgirl," becoming the most searched hashtag of the year. "Schoolgirl" fell to 4th, edged out by "Gangbang." Surprisingly, the long-beloved tag "Creampie" dropped to its record-low position, only ranking 9th.

SWAG noted that nearly 5,000 new creators joined this year, with 40% hailing from Vietnam, making it the country with the most new creators, followed by Taiwan. Among the talents, luna (@rouav) and Jolly (@jollyntr) were crowned as the most popular creator and best newcomer respectively! After a brief hiatus, Luna made a strong comeback by captivating fans with her "natural melons," "S-line waist," "perky booties," and "flawless legs." Her popularity skyrocketed by 891 spots, earning her the title of SWAG's Most Popular Creator 2024. The best newcomer, Jolly, who only joined SWAG less than a year ago, gained immense popularity for her housewife aesthetic and NTR-themed content. Fans of the married lady buzzed over her livestreams and videos, where her husband reportedly has been watching helplessly behind the camera, further fueling her meteoric rise.

In other creator data, SWAG's "Fan Following Clock" is ticking faster than ever! On average, a creator gains a new follower every 5.7 seconds on the platform. Additionally, 8.8% of new creators earn USD 30,000 in less than four months, with Betty (@bettyqueen) achieving this milestone in just three weeks, making her the fastest-earning newcomer of 2024.

Does SWAG make creators rich? The numbers prove everything. This year, Shirley (@shirleybebe) posted a story, which was unlocked by over 3,000 users within 48 hours, earning her approximately $1,500 instantly as the post became the most profitable story of 2024. Best Newcomer Jolly also delivered impressive results. After debuting in May, one of her long videos attracted over 2,000 viewers, earning her $17,000 just from that one single upload.

When it comes to SWAG's most lucrative money-making features, livestreaming and private messaging definitely top the list. For example, when Grape (@stellajs) hosted her birthday livestream this year, she generated USD 37,000 in just three hours. Meanwhile, Nini Baby (@ninibaby), well-known for her private chats, sent 380,000 text messages to users this year, receiving 85,000 replies and countless chat gifts. Her private messaging income alone earned a staggering USD 490,000 in revenue, a 17% increase from last year, securing her throne as SWAG's Queen of private chat.

《2024 SWAG Recap》: https://swag.live/blog/en/swag_2024_recap/

