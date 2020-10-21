SwagBag VIP Incorporates Philanthropic Partnership Program; Clean the World Foundation to be First Featured Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help foster important exposure & support for critical charitable organizations, SwagBag VIP, is proud & excited to officially announce a new philanthropic partnership program. With COVID-19 and environmental issues at the forefront of urgent concerns, SwagBag VIP has also announced that its first featured partner is Clean the World Foundation, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene and sustainability.

SwagBag VIP logo Clean the World Foundation logo

Clean the World Foundation is on a mission to save lives by providing hygiene supplies and WASH education in the US and around the world. They serve vulnerable populations who lack access to urgently-needed hygiene supplies, including refugees, disaster victims, and people experiencing homelessness. Since 2009, the foundation has served over 15 million individuals and distributed 60 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries.

"While SwagBag VIP's program is chiefly developed for great consumer brands, philanthropic support has always been part of the fabric of our make-up," said Jason Abrahams & Jeff Sodikoff, co-founders of SwagBag VIP. "We recognized an opportunity to help incredibly, important charitable organizations to amplify their efforts through our expansive tight-knit Tastemaker database and are thrilled to announce our first partnership with Clean the World Foundation, whose mission of ensuring hygiene for all is so urgent; especially with the current COVID-19 crisis."

As part of the philanthropy partnership program, SwagBag VIP will include Clean the World Foundation in its viral integrated marketing program including direct in-home promotion to Tastemaker homes, plus social media amplification, email campaigns, digital advertising and real-time feedback data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Clean the World Foundation has distributed close to 6 million bars of soap to homeless shelters, food pantries, refugee camps, prisons, and emergency healthcare facilities around the world. Relief efforts have focused on the highest risk and most vulnerable populations globally to help protect men, women, and children from the spread of the deadly disease.

"The continued demand for soap during the pandemic has stretched our resources and every donation directly helps our ability to continue to serve those in need," says Sam Stephens, Executive Director, Clean the World Foundation. "Through this exciting partnership, we will be able to share our mission with Tastemakers across the country and raise awareness of the lack of critical hygiene supplies and the importance of making them accessible to everyone."

Philanthropic organizations that want to be considered for inclusion in SwagBag VIP's social responsibility program in 2021 should apply online at www.swagbagvip.com/philanthropy or email [email protected] for more information.

About Clean the World Foundation:

Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health nonprofit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education, infrastructure, and microfinancing programs, targeting vulnerable communities in the US and around the world. Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally as part of many of its comprehensive WASH programs. For more information, visit: cleantheworldfoundation.org.

About SwagBag VIP:

SwagBag VIP is a premier brand amplification platform connecting brands with a vast database of 'Tastemakers,' everyday consumers with a loyal and close-knit, yet fierce social media following. SwagBag VIP provides a viral integrated marketing program for brands looking to get their products directly into the homes of their target audiences and expand their word-of-mouth efforts. The company is the brainchild of two marketing veterans with a combined 45+ years of experiential, live events and brand marketing experience; working with top companies including Sony Music, JVC Kenwood, Southern Wine & Spirits, KraftHeinz, General Mills, Allstate, Toyota and Starbucks. Learn more at swagbagvip.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Abrahams

Next Play Marketing

847-946-0662

[email protected]

SOURCE SwagBag VIP

Related Links

https://swagbagvip.com/

