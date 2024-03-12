Swagelok Company Announces Expansion of its Solon Campus

SOLON, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company, a global developer of fluid system solutions, announced plans to build a new 200,000 square foot distribution center on its Solon campus.

Swagelok is one of the largest employers of manufacturing talent in Northeast Ohio and employs nearly 5,000 associates within the region.

"This new distribution center is a key part of our long-term growth strategy as we continue to invest in our associates, capabilities, and supply chain," said Brent Blouch, chief operating officer, Swagelok Company. "This expansion supports a strong workforce in Solon while enhancing our product availability to better serve our customers around the world."

The distribution center will incorporate new technology and advanced logistics solutions to simplify process flow and enhance the organization's product delivery capabilities.

Swagelok is working with Cleveland-based HSB Architects and Engineers on the distribution center design, which will complement the current buildings on the campus. Independence Construction, based in Independence, Ohio, will serve as the general contractor.

About Swagelok

Swagelok is a worldwide leader in industrial fluid systems—founded in 1947 on the merits of its revolutionary, leak-tight tube fitting. With customer-focused solutions and a passion for making high-quality products, the company serves industries requiring safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases. An approximately $3 billion company headquartered in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities, and customers rely on local fluid system expertise through nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations around the globe. Swagelok's values shape its dedication to customers, associates, and the community, and the company is consistently recognized for workplace excellence. Discover more at swagelok.com.

