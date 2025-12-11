Swagelok Tube Fittings Help Oil and Gas Operators Meet JIP33 Standards

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok is helping oil and gas operators improve project performance and ensure compliance with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers' (IOGP) Joint Industry Program 33 (JIP33) specifications through its industry-leading tube fitting solutions and training programs.

JIP33, which standardizes requirements for small-bore tubing and fittings, is designed to reduce variation in component selection, streamline procurement, and enhance safety. Swagelok tube fittings are engineered to meet or exceed these specifications, offering operators a trusted solution for critical fluid system applications.

"Delivering complex oil and gas projects on time and on budget requires consistency and technical excellence at every stage," said Deborah Carpenter, Oil, Gas and Chemical Market Manager at Swagelok. "Swagelok fittings are designed to help operators minimize leaks, reduce rework, and avoid costly delays—while ensuring full compliance with JIP33 standards."

Among the key requirements of Specification S-716 are:

Use of flareless, double-ferrule tube fittings to ensure optimal grip strength and leak-tight performance

Strict prohibition of intermixing and interchanging components from different manufacturers, which can compromise safety

Installation by certified personnel trained through manufacturer-approved programs, including hands-on assembly

Use of manufacturer-recommended tools and procedures for proper assembly and marking

Swagelok supports these requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of compliant tube fittings and training programs tailored to meet JIP33 standards. These resources help ensure proper installation and long-term system reliability.

"Standardizing component selection is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk and improve efficiency on large-scale projects," Carpenter added. "Swagelok's commitment to quality, training, and support makes us a trusted partner for oil and gas professionals worldwide."

To learn more about Swagelok's JIP33-compliant solutions and training programs, visit https://www.swagelok.com/en/blog/jip33-gas-fitting-specifications-and-requirements.

