Swaging Machines Market size to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2023 to 2028, Increased demand for swaging machines for automobiles to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The swaging machines market size is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (radial swaging machine, rotary swaging machine, hydraulic swaging machine, and others), application (automotive, machinery and equipment, chemical and materials, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Increased demand for swaging machines for automobiles is a key factor driving market growth. Hydraulic swaging machines, Pneumatic Swaging Machines, Automotive Swaging Machines, and CNC Swaging Machines cater to this rise, aligning with the escalating need for Industrial Swaging Machines, Aerospace Swaging Machines, and HVAC Swaging Machines applications. This increase in demand highlights the significant role of Metalworking Machinery, driving innovation and efficiency in this segment.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the swaging machines market: CENTRAL WIRE INDUSTRIES, Chant Engineering Co. Inc., Deep Industrial Corp., FENN, Gold International Machinery Corp., Kuriyama of America Inc., Micro Hydro Technic Pvt. Ltd., Patson Machines Pvt. Ltd., RAS Reinhardt Maschinenbau GmbH, SAHM SPLICE GmbH, Scorpion Equipment, Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., Simpletec Automatics Pvt. Ltd., Talurit Group, The Weir Group Plc, Victory Machinery Corp., Yashwant Industries, SLS Machinery Co. Ltd., HOREN INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., and Fichter formtec GmbH

Swaging Machines Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.21% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increasing use of swaging machines in the furniture industry is a major trend in the market. Swaging Dies, Precision Swaging, and Custom Swaging Solutions meet the demand for high-speed swaging, seamless tube swaging, and precise Swaging Processes. Cold swaging and Hot Swaging techniques, along with Tube swaging and Wire Swaging capabilities, play significant roles in catering to the furniture sector's diverse needs. Rotary Swaging emerges as a versatile solution, showcasing its adaptability in crafting intricate furniture components.

Significant Challenge

The lack of skilled labor to operate swaging machines is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This challenge impacts Swaging Services, hindering the potential growth of the Swaging Industry. Despite positive Swaging Market Trends, the lack of trained personnel affects Swaging Machine Manufacturers, Swaging Machine Suppliers, and Swaging Machine Maintenance services. The absence of skilled labor impedes efficient Production Swaging, emphasizing the urgent need for training and education in Swaging Technology and Swaging Applications, essential for utilizing Swaging Tools effectively.

Keg Segments:

The radial swaging machine segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A radial swaging machine segment serves as a precise metalworking tool for shaping cylindrical workpieces. It is especially valuable for diminishing tube or rod diameters, crafting tapered forms, and producing intricate patterns. This process finds applications across diverse industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing, facilitating the creation of components with precise geometric attributes.

Swaging Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CENTRAL WIRE INDUSTRIES, Chant Engineering Co. Inc., Deep Industrial Corp., FENN, Gold International Machinery Corp., Kuriyama of America Inc., Micro Hydro Technic Pvt. Ltd., Patson Machines Pvt. Ltd., RAS Reinhardt Maschinenbau GmbH, SAHM SPLICE GmbH, Scorpion Equipment, Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., Simpletec Automatics Pvt. Ltd., Talurit Group, The Weir Group Plc, Victory Machinery Corp., Yashwant Industries, SLS Machinery Co. Ltd., HOREN INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., and Fichter formtec GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

