Swag'r and Charlotte Motor Speedway Join Forces to Provide Unrivaled Race Fan Experience

CONCORD, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swag'r and Charlotte Motor Speedway are ready to show off their Swag'r at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18. Speedway officials announced on Thursday a new, high-tech racing fan experience through a multi-year partnership with Swag'r – a leading augmented reality and gamification app – designed to allow fans enhanced race-day enjoyment through a unique, fun, tech-forward experience.

The speedway's first foray into Swag'r will kick off at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race and will continue through the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

Swag'r, with a proven track record at large-scale live events including iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, is highly regarded in its efforts to mobilize a younger audience. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable America's Home for Racing to engage with ticketholders in an unprecedented manner leading up to one of the speedway's most spectacular months in its storied 60-year history.

Fans can use the Swag'r app on their smartphones to hunt for free pit pass upgrades, incredible on-site giveaways and engage digitally on a never-before-seen level.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

For 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America's Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers. For all the latest news and information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

ABOUT SWAG'R DIGITAL MEDIA INC.

Swag'r is the leading augmented reality gamification app for large-scale live events, with a focus on engaging millennials and Gen Z. Swag'r uses A/R, gamification and targeted geolocation technology to drive fan engagement with national, regional and local brands. It does this by delivering content in gamified ways using live event maps and the smartphone's camera to put fans right in the middle of the action. Swag'r consistently outperforms legacy advertising channels while adding a new layer of fun and value to fans.

Media inquiry: stephanie@gotswagr.com

Sales inquiry: stephen@gotswagr.com

