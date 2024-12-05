SWAIA Announces Dates for 2025 Native Fashion Week

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is pleased to announce the return of SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW), celebrating its second annual event, from May 7 through May 11, 2025. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, SNFW will present multiple runway shows, pop-up shops, activation spaces, and fashion panels—designed to spotlight Indigenous creativity, amplify Indigenous voices, and provide networking opportunities for artists and industry professionals.

Patricia Michaels designs on the SNFW runway 2024 © Tira Howard Photography

"This year's Native Fashion Week will invite the community to join us in celebrating Indigenous creativity and innovation," said SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze. "We have also issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a fashion producer to collaborate with SWAIA staff on the event. Interested and qualified applicants are asked to submit their proposals by December 20, 2024."

The open RFP process reflects SWAIA's commitment to inclusivity and transparency within the Indigenous fashion industry. The selected producer will work closely with SWAIA to bring SWAIA Native Fashion Week's vision to fruition.

Creating a standalone event during the City of Santa Fe's shoulder season, last year's inaugural SNFW is an offshoot of the popular SWAIA Native Fashion Show. The 2024 SNFW event highlighted 17 Indigenous designers from the U.S. and Canada, featuring 140 models and over 30 independent makeup and hair artists. Event funding was made possible by the generous support of the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation, Heritage Hotels, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the City of Santa Fe, Malouf on the Plaza, N8tive Beauty, Meow Wolf, and media partners such as Table Magazine New Mexico, Cowboys & Indians, and Native American Art Magazine.

The 2025 SNFW participating designers and ticketing information will be announced in early 2025. For more information on the upcoming event and to access the Request for Proposal (RFP) for a fashion producer, please visit: [RFP FASHION PRODUCER LINK].

About SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW):

SWAIA Native Fashion Week is an offshoot of the popular SWAIA Native Fashion Show that has taken place during Santa Fe Indian Market, since 2014. SWAIA Native Fashion Week debuted in May 2024, an event dedicated to Indigenous fashion designers and Indigenous representation in the fashion industry. The goals of SWAIA Native Fashion Week are to establish Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the Indigenous fashion capital of North America, showcase Indigenous creativity, create networking opportunities, and amplify Indigenous voices.

About SWAIA

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native North American art and culture. SWAIA creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market— the largest and most prestigious Native art event in the world. Since 1922 SWAIA has cultivated excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms— developing programs and events that support, promote and honor Native North American artists year-round. swaia.org

