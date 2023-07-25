SWAIA Announces Get Indigenous Film Festival

Southwestern Association for Indian Arts

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

SANTA FE, N.M., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the non-profit that produces the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, is pleased to announce the launch of the Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF). The inaugural Native American and Indigenous film festival begins with a double bill screening of the newest season openers of FX's Reservation Dogs (SE3) and AMC's Dark Winds (SE2) episodes at 7pm Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Violet Crown Cinema. An after-party at the newly opened Nuckolls Brewing Co. begins at 9 pm— immediately after the screenings.

"Our soft launch of the Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) at this year's Indian Market is, on one level, to celebrate these shows about Native experiences currently receiving so much acclaim. Their success highlights Native excellence and Native voices. In addition to showcasing traditional Native arts, we at SWAIA are creating a film-inclusive environment with our new and exciting Get Indigenous Film Festival. Film and television can reach a diverse audience who may have not been exposed to the rich beauty of Indigenous cultures.  Our mission is to promote Native arts from every culture, this includes the culture of the silver screen," said Executive Director Jamie Schulze (Northern Cheyenne / Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate).

In addition to Thursday's screenings, the Get Indigenous Film Festival will host a panel discussion on Saturday, 9am-11am, August 19, 2023 at the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA). Details on the panel discussion will be available on the SWAIA website in the next few weeks. The panel discussion will explore topics on Indigenous film and television of particular interest to Native and non-Native audiences. The film festival's vision is "To provide every Native American and Indigenous film and television artist a voice, through the medium of our time."

About SWAIA:
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native North American art and culture. SWAIA creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market— the largest and most prestigious Native art event in the world. Since 1922 SWAIA has cultivated excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms— developing programs and events that support, promote and honor Native North American artists year-round. swaia.org
IG: santafeindianmarket FB: @SWAIA

About Get Indigenous Film Festival:
The Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) seeks to honor Native American and Indigenous film and television content creators by providing a place for those individuals to exhibit, network, and to hear from the public about their works. GIFF also provides panels, workshops, and educational programs for Native American and Indigenous film and television content creators year-round in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts

