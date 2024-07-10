SWAIA Native Fashion Announces Distinguished Summer Programming

SNF to collaborate with Grammy award-winning artist Taboo, world-renowned visual artist Kent Monkman, and French fashion house Balmain Paris.

SANTA FE, N.M., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's SWAIA Native Fashion (SNF) programming taking place amid the 102nd annual Indian Market, exemplifies the power of collaboration through cultural and artistic exchange. SNF is excited to announce a series of groundbreaking fashion events that celebrate and expand the horizons of Indigenous fashion.

"Miss Chief in the Met" Image© Kent Monkman, used with permission.

Artist Kent Monkman will launch Sunday's fashion show with an Art & Fashion presentation alongside designer Jontay Kahm at the Santa Fe Convention Center on August 18. "Monkman, renowned for his fashionable alter-ego Miss Chief Eagle-Testickle, creates innovative and provocative art that challenges colonial narratives and highlights Indigenous experiences. His involvement in the August fashion show adds a layer of artistic excellence and creativity, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion programming," stated SWAIA Native Fashion producer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe.

Grammy award-winning musician and Black-Eyed Peas member, Taboo, will open the August fashion show with an exclusive appearance. Known for his advocacy of Indigenous representation and rights, Taboo brings his celebrity influence to this summer's runway.

SWAIA fashion designers will share the stage with the fashion house Balmain Paris —who will offer a sneak peek of their Fall 2024 collection worn by SWAIA models. This collaboration provides SNF models with international fashion exposure while exposing Indigenous designers to a broader audience. The collective fashion programming underscores SWAIA's commitment to elevating Indigenous fashion within the global fashion conversation.

Tickets for SWAIA Native Fashion's 2024 events are on sale at swaia.org.

About SWAIA Native Fashion (SNF): SWAIA Native Fashion, a sub-brand of the historic Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, empowers Indigenous designers and creators to narrate their stories through the medium of fashion arts. The realm of contemporary Native American fashion is richly diverse and vibrant, showcasing continuous creativity and innovation rooted in Indigenous knowledge and expressed through material culture. More information at swaianativefashion.org

