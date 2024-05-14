SWAIA Native Fashion Successfully Launches First U.S. Indigenous Fashion Week

SANTA FE, N.M., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is excited to share the outcomes of its inaugural Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe. The event kicked off on Thursday, May 2, with a VIP reception at the New Mexico Governor's mansion. SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze, Fashion Curator/Producer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber delivered opening remarks to a gathering of 300 guests from various parts of the United States and beyond.

The next day's "All About Indigenous Fashion Symposium," hosted at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC), was a resounding success, with a fully booked four-panel discussion symposium. The event delved into crucial topics such as "Why Native American Fashion Matters" with esteemed speakers like Tantoo Cardinal, as well as engaging designer-themed panels featuring both established and emerging fashion designers alongside industry experts like Vicky Milner, co-founder and President of the Canadian Fashion Awards.

On Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, SWAIA Native Fashion presented two daily fashion shows— showcasing a total of 17 Indigenous North American designers from the U.S. and Canada, 140 models, and the work of over 30 independent makeup and hair artists. In addition to the daily fashion shows, 20 artist and maker pop shops and 15 unique activation spaces transformed the Santa Fe Community Convention Center into a fashion playground for over 2,000 weekend attendees.

"We are taking this moment to acknowledge the successful launch of a new, annual, native fashion week under the SWAIA brand authority. Our new shoulder season event expands SWAIA's mission of bringing native arts to the world 365 days a year— and builds another economic driver for our artists, their communities and the City and State of New Mexico," said Schulze.

Significant partnerships were made with SWAIA Native Fashion Week's inaugural title sponsors: Heritage Hotels, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The event's media sponsors were Table Magazine New Mexico, Cowboys & Indians and Native American Art Magazine. Food and beverages were provided by Box Car Santa Fe and Pranzo Italian Grill.

SWAIA's attention has now shifted to the upcoming 102nd annual Indian Market, scheduled for August 17 and 18 in downtown Santa Fe. Bear Robe is putting the finishing touches on an incredible SWAIA fashion show on Sunday, August 18. For additional information about this year's event, including ticket details for the summer fashion show and SWAIA's gala, please visit swaia.org.

