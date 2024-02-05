SWAIA Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe Announces Designer Line-Up

SWAIA/Santa Fe Indian Market

05 Feb, 2024, 13:17 ET

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW) in Santa Fe, the first-ever American-produced Indigenous Fashion Week, is pleased to announce this year's participating designers. Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers include:

Peshawn Bread wearing Elias Not Afraid 2023 Photo ©Tira Howard Photography
  • Ayimach_Lodge by Angela DeMontigny, Rachelle Whitewind and Jason Baerg
  • Carrie Wood  "chizhii"
  • Dehmin Cleland  
  • Himikalas Pamela Baker of T.O.C Legends  
  • House of Sutai by Peshawn Bread  
  • Justin Jacob Louis  
  • Lesley Hampton  
  • Loren Aragon of Towering Stone  
  • Maria Hupfield 
  • Orlando Dugi  
  • Patricia Michaels   
  • Qaulluq
  • Randy Leigh Barton  
  • Victoria's Arctic Fashion 

Additional designers and special guests will be revealed in the next few months on Instagram @swanativefashion

SWAIA Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe commences with a media launch event at the New Mexico Governor's Mansion on Thursday, May 2, 2024. A fashion mini-symposium with panel discussions addressing topics such as, "Why Native American Fashion Matters?" and a "Designer-Focused Fashion Hub" are scheduled for Friday, May 3, location to be determined. Saturday and Sunday are dedicated to the mainstage fashion shows, fashion trunk shows and brand activation spaces. SNFW tickets will go on in late March 2024. Check both SWAIA and SNFW websites and IG @swaianativefashion for complete event details and ticket information.

Sponsorship opportunities and activation spaces are now open to companies and individuals looking to get involved as inaugural sponsors. Sponsoring SWAIA Native Fashion Week provides a powerful platform for your organization to engage with diverse communities, align with cultural values, and enhance brand visibility within the fashion industry and beyond. For more information: [email protected].

About SWAIA Native Fashion:
SWAIA Native Fashion in Santa Fe empowers Indigenous designers and creators to narrate their stories through the medium of fashion arts. The realm of contemporary Native American fashion is richly diverse and vibrant, showcasing continuous creativity and innovation rooted in Indigenous knowledge and expressed through material culture. More information at swaianativefashion.org.

