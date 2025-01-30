SWAIA Native Fashion Week Partners with Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week to Foster Excellence

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAIA Fashion Week (SNFW) is proud to announce its renewed partnership with Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) to present the 2025 annual SWAIA Native Fashion Week, scheduled for May 7-11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. This collaboration underscores SNFW's commitment to Native leadership, mentorship, and best practices in the rapidly growing Native fashion industry.

"Partnering with VIFW amplifies our mission to bring Native art to the world through impactful partnerships while strengthening the global visibility of Native fashion design," said SWAIA Executive Director, Jamie Schulze. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting Native voices and fostering creative excellence."

The collaboration between SWAIA and VIFW creates an opportunity to exchange ideas, traditions, and artistry between Native fashion communities in the United States and Canada. This historic partnership honors the roots of Native fashion while paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive future for Native designers, models, and creatives.

Since its inception in 2017, VIFW has led Native fashion, becoming the first Indigenous Fashion Week globally. Held at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Theatre, VIFW has showcased over 40 visionary designers, establishing itself as an international platform for Native fashion. VIFW is driven by a mission to support community, culture, and mentorship, nurturing the next generation of Native creatives.

"We are excited to collaborate with SWAIA Fashion Week as it extends our mission to empower and inspire Native fashion communities," said a representative of VIFW. "This partnership will allow us to learn from and share with the Santa Fe fashion community while strengthening connections across borders."

A key aspect of this partnership is mentorship. VIFW is committed to empowering community members and fostering the growth of Native creatives. By "handing it back," VIFW aims to share knowledge, build bridges, and connect Native fashion communities to the larger industry.

SWAIA and VIFW are setting the stage for a transformative exchange that honors Native fashion traditions while shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future for designers and creatives.

Tickets for SWAIA Native Fashion Week will be available in mid-February at swaia.org

About SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW):

SWAIA Native Fashion Week is an offshoot of the popular SWAIA Native Fashion Show that has taken place during Santa Fe Indian Market, since 2014. SWAIA Native Fashion Week debuted in May 2024, an event dedicated to Indigenous fashion designers and Indigenous representation in the fashion industry. The goals of SWAIA Native Fashion Week are to establish Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the Indigenous fashion capital of the United States, showcase Indigenous creativity, create networking opportunities, and amplify Indigenous voices.

About Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW):

Since its inception in 2017, VIFW has been celebrated as the first Indigenous Fashion Week in the world. Hosted at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Theatre, the inaugural event showcased the talent of 40 visionary designers from across Turtle Island throughout the 7-day event, establishing VIFW as a global leader in Indigenous fashion.

